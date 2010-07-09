KOCHI: A lorry strike in Tamil Nadu will alter the daily menu of Kerala kitchens. It remains a sad fact that our natural resources are poorly utilised. Vegetables cultivated using chemical fertilisers have to be imported on a daily basis. “This prompted us to launch a second green revolution starting from our own homes,” says M O John, chairman of Ernakulam Janasree Mission.

Among the 1600 units under Ernakulam Janasree, 10000 families will be given Janasree vegetable kits in the first phase.

Each kit, to be supplied free of cost, will include six varieties of vegetable seeds such as bitter gourd, ladies finger, snake gourd, spinach, green chilly, and two plantain saplings.

Janasree aims for eco-friendly cultivation where only biofertilisers will be used. South Indian Fertilisers, Aluva, will take the initiative in providing the required fertilisers. “The hike in vegetable prices has put the common man in misery.

This green scheme is a new hope for Kochiites,” says C G Ramesh, secretary, Ernakulam Janasree Mission.

The scheme hopes to take Kerala back to its agricultural tradition and reinvent its pristine taste. “Increased use of chemical fertilisers has adulterated our soil. Skyscrapers have replaced agricultural lands,” said K S Shaji, state committee member, Janasree.

Angamaly Janasree block has already proven itself by cultivating 15,000 plantains in five acres of barren land taken on lease. Distribution of kits will commence on July 10 in Aluva and will wind up by July 31.

A horticultural seminar will be conducted in YMCA, Aluva, on July 22, in which the faculty members of Kerala Agricultural University will take part.

The promotion of organic farming is a milestone for Janasree mission.