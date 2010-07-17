KOCHI: The month of Karkidakam is supposed to be an ideal time for rejuvenation treatments. It’s the time to cleanse your body of all impurities assimilated over the years and ayurveda has some methods and diets to make you fit and fine.

“Karkidakam is a period when the three bio energies known as tridoshas (vata, pitta and kapha) aggravate making it an ideal time to undergo basic cleansing and rejuvenation treatments. Monsoon therapy is not for patients but for normal and healthy people to make them healthier,” says Dr M Devidasan Vellodi of AVN Arogya Healthcare. According to ayurveda, the month is best for taking preventive therapies, too. “The change in the season affects your health and you should take healthcare treatments. There are treatment packages that include massage, nasya, purgation and dhara. You can build up your immunity through these treatments,” says Dr Rosemary Wilson of Kandamkulathy Ayurveda Vaidyashala.

The traditional Karkidakam diet restricts some regular items while including herbal concoctions. The most popular of them all is the Karkidaka kanji also known as marunnu kanji or oushadha kanji which is a porridge made of medicinal herbs and spices. Nine different pulses and cereals are used for its preparation which is used as food and medicine. It helps in warding off monsoon-related diseases and is supposed to be the best remedy for rheumatism and arthritis, ailments that aggravate during the season. “Karkidaka kanji has great medicinal value and it’s highly recommended. The month is also a period of digestive disorders. To avoid them use ginger and pepper and restrict the use of red chilli and tamarind,” says Dr Devidasan.

During the month of Karkidakam it will be best if you can avoid heavy and non vegetarian items from your diet. “Your digestive powers are minimal so it is recommended that you stick to a light diet. Use greens and sprouts to flush out toxins,” says Dr Rosemary. The month with heavy rains is a the season prone to a wide range of diseases. There will be common cold and if not taken care of will lead to cough and sometimes diarrhoea in children. “Beware of water-borne diseases and use clean and boiled water for drinking. Use only fresh and hot food to avoid food poisoning,” cautions Dr Rosemary.

kochi@expressbuzz.com