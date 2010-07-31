Mounting protests against ‘zero-airlines’ by travel agents from across the country may soon prompt foreign airlines operating in the country to withdraw the recently introduced zero-commission system and go back to the earlier scenario.

The tussle between travel agents and foreign airlines over zero-commission has been going on for the past two years. The IATA Agents Association of India (IAAI) has already approached the Civil Aviation authorities demanding penal action against the zero-commission airlines for non-compliance of the law. The association has also filed a writ petition before the Kerala High Court demanding that the aviation authorities should strictly enforce and implement its order against zero-commission.

Considering the petition on Wednesday, the court had asked IATA-India, the representative body of the airlines in the country, to submit a written response/affidavit in a week’s time.

The major demand of the airline agents is returning to the earlier scenario as in October 2008, where agents used to get 5 percentage commission, with retrospective effect from March 2010.

The DGCA, in its order in March had directed all airlines, which had gone in for zero-commission, to go back to the earlier commission-based system. However, it had further said that it is for the airlines to decide on the commission to be paid to the agents.

Apart form the writ petition before the High Court, the IATA Agents Association of India has also approached the IATA Regional Directorate in Singapore and the Competition Commission of India.

Sources said the civil aviation authorities have written a letter to the IATA regional directorate asking it to implement strictly the order and go back to the commission-based system.

“We hope to have a favourable approach from the aviation authorities after the court’s intervention. While the foreign airlines refuse to pay a meagre remuneration of 5 percent commission to the agents, they are ready to pay heavy commission to certain favoured agents and some multinationals.

“It was the foreign airlines which first brought in the zero-commission. Later, they brought in another system - TAP - through which agents’ ticket stocks were withdrawn. Even after the DGCA order, some 16 foreign airlines blatantly refused to restore commission,” IAAI president Biji Eapen said.

Attempts are also going on to bring the attention of political parties to the issue, he added.