An abandoned building of the old railway station near the High Court.

KOCHI: Abandoned buildings that dot the city are turning safe havens for illegal activities. Concerned over the increasing use of such buildings and plots in the city by anti-socials, the city police have decided to launch an operation to bring all such spots under tight surveillance.

The city police have decided to identify the places in and around the city and sanitise them of criminal activities, especially in the wake of security alerts in the city.

City Police Commissioner Manoj Abraham said that they had identified several places in the city which needed cleansing. They would be immediately brought under surveillance.

“Some places have become inaccessible because of overgrown weeds. The police personnel are not in a position to check such places thoroughly and they turn out to be breeding grounds for criminal activities,” the Commissioner said.

He said that the police had already alerted the Corporation to take appropriate measures to clean up such places.

Excise officials are of the opinion that the abandoned buildings in the city have become hot beds for drug trafficking. “We have been maintaining a close watch of certain places in the city. We have managed to bust a racket in which ampules of drugs were sold from an abandoned building at Karukappilly.

We have asked the residents to alert us when they come across any activities in such places,” said a senior excise official.

The official said that in many cases, the residents remain mute witnesses even if they notice antisocial activities taking place in such spots. “It is mainly the local goondas who head the gang indulging in anti-social activities. The residents are afraid to come forward and lodge complaints fearing attack from local thugs,” the official said.

kochi@expressbuzz.com