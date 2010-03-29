KOCHI: The Brahmapuram Solid Waste Treatment Plant is gearing up for a facelift. The Corporation has proposed some ambitious projects in its annual budget for the year 2010-11. With the civic body recently acquiring 45 acres of land, the total land it holds in Brahmapuram is 104 acres.

The master plan will cover the entire area of land and focus on projects that will help in the development of Kadambrayar tourism. The projects include a herbal garden, a vegetable farm, a work shop and service station, a modernised slaughter house and a factory to generate crude oil from plastic waste.



Power out of waste

The Corporation has proposed a plan to generate electricity out of the waste materials. “The work of the plant is likely to begin in April, 2010.

Initially the Corporation plans to generate 2 mega watts of electricity. The power will be generated from the pellets made out of the refuse from the treatment plant,” said N A Mani, chairman of the health standing committee, Kochi Corporation. He said the work of the electricity plant was expected to be completed during the term of the present council.



Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) Plant

The refuse derived fuel (RDF) plant at Brahmapuram will be operational before April 10, 2010. By setting up an RDF plant plastic waste can be recovered and separated into light plastic and heavy plastic. The light plastic can be further processed into plastic film and heavy plastic, into RDF. “The work of the plant is over. But due to technical problems, we were not able to fix the machinery.

Anyhow, we will complete the piling, fixing of machinery and concreting works before April 10,” said Deputy Mayor C K Manisankar.



Fuel from plastic waste

Another proposal in the budget for the development of Brahmapuram is the setting up of a plant to generate crude oil from plastic waste. “The plant will be based on the model of a similar plant set up by TVS at Ambathoor, near Chennai and Polish technology will be used,” said N A Mani. “The production cost for generating one litre of crude oil from plastic is only Rs 12. A total of 7 to 20 tonnes of plastic waste is being accumulated at the plant now,” he said.

Mani also expressed the hope that environmental and health hazards created by plastic menace would be solved to a considerable extent after the expansion plans for the Brahmapuram plant is completed.

