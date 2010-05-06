An ariel view of the bridge being constructed as part of the Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal road connectivity project.

KOCHI: The commissioning of the four-lane road connecting the Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) to the National Highway at Kalamassery may further be delayed with the onset of monsoon.

The heavy rain that lashed Kochi last week has already affected the work. The commissioning of the road may be delayed at least by one month.

The two-laning work was scheduled to be completed by May 15. “If the rain continues in June and July, it may adversely affect the commissioning of the first phase of the ICTT for which the deadline is June,” Cochin Port Trust sources said.

The construction of the road along the stretch near the bridges has been affected due to the rain. There are 12 bridges on the 17.2-km road from Vallarpadam to Kalamassery where it touches the NH 47. The construction of all the bridges is almost complete.

In view of the delay in the work, the Cochin Port and the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) have jointly launched roll on-roll off/lift on-lift off (Ro Ro/ Lo Lo) barge service for transportation of containers between Willingdon and Vallarpadam islands.

The waterway terminals were commissioned last week.

