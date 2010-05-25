Cusat VC accused of ‘extravagance’

KOCHI,: Opening yet another chapter of controversies in Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), a section in the Syndicate has come out against the ‘extravagance’ of Vice-Chancellor Ramachandran Thekkedath.

It all began with Ramachandran Thekkedath submitting a proposal in the Syndicate for buying a new car for official needs.

Though, the proposal was not there in the agenda of the Syndicate meeting, the Vice- Chancellor himself presented the issue of buying a new car at a cost of Rs 15 lakh. Usually, it is up to the administrative officials to present such issues in the Syndicate.

Besides, the car which was used by the former Vice- Chancellor is in good condition.

As the government nominees in the Syndicate opposed the move, citing that the maximum amount which can be spent without the permission from the government is Rs 10 lakh, the proposal was dropped. But there were suggestions that the existing vehicle can be replaced with a new one.

The Vice-Chancellor bought a new car after a few days of the Syndicate meeting without selling the old car.

The Syndicate members challenged the authority of the Vice-Chancellor for spending such a huge amount without their approval. The maximum amount the Vice- Chancellor can spend without the approval of the Syndicate is Rs 5 lakh. But he has denied the charges.

“I bought the car for my official use only after getting the Syndicate nod,” Ramachandran said.

Some of the Syndicate members also supported the act.

“The new car can be of use to distinguished guests like Nobel laureates who visit the university. That is why the Syndicate gave the nod to buy the car,” Syndicate member K Mohanachandran said.

However, the plot of the drama may thicken in the coming days with a section of the Syndicate members set to rake up the issue in the next meeting.

“The Syndicate decision was to replace the official car of the Vice-Chancellor with a new one. He could have waited until the old car was sold,” Syndicate member Baby Chakrapany said.

The Vice-Chancellor also wanted the university to spend a handsome amount on renovating his official residence.

But the Syndicate turned down this plea also.

It was only a couple of years ago that the official residence of the Vice-Chancellor was renovated, sources said.

