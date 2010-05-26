KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the CBI to take over the investigation into the custodial death of Sampath, the prime accused in the murder of Sheela of Puthoor in Palakkad. ‘’However, the state police should continue the investigation into the murder of Sheela and the CBI should not intervene in the investigation by the police,’’ the court said.

The court has also directed the police to hand over the documents of the investigation to the Kochi unit of the CBI. The court observed that investigation by the police turned to be a mockery. ‘’The CBI can take a decision on whether to continue the investigation or reinvestigate the case,’’ the court said.

The order by Justice V Ramkumar is based on a petition by Sampath’s brother Murukesh seeking CBI inquiry into the death of his brother in police custody.

‘’Much strain is not necessary to infer that there has been an orchestrated attempt to shield certain officers in the higher echelons of police and to make lower level officials scapegoat. There is no justification for the custodial death, even if he is the accused in the case,’’ the court said.

Expressing shock that police lock-ups turn out to be death chambers, the court observed that custodial torture of people exhibits the most barbarous and degeneration of a civilised society.

‘’Every person directly or indirectly involved in custodial torture of Sampath should be brought to justice. This is an unfortunate case which affects the credibility of the police investigation and undermines the faith of common man in state police,’’ the court said.

Sheela was found murdered with her throat slit with a sharp weapon at her home on March 23. Her mother Karthiyayani Amma, 70, was also seriously injured in the attack. Sampath, the prime accused, was taken into custody on March 29 from Coimbatore. But before he was produced before the court, Sampath died in police custody allegedly due to torture during questioning.

