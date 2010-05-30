KOCHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has ruled out any specific format for sending a complaint to the Commission.

Answering a query at a get-together of rights activists held here on Saturday, NHRC Secretary-General K S Money said those who want to send a complaint to the NHRC can just write it on a white paper and send it.

He said the NHRC was sensitive to upholding the rights of the most vulnerable sections of society and contempted violence of every nature. While explaining the policy of the commission, K S Money said the NHRC would recommend the need for stringent action when there is a failure of the state machinery to complement the law. He urged the activists to report to the commission about threats and other acts of violence against them. The function was organised by the Indian Council of Social Welfare at Ashir Bhavan.