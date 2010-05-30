KOCHI: The Indian Navy on Saturday brought the eight Somali nationals, suspected to be pirates and taken into custody by the security agencies off the Lakshadweep islands, to Kochi for detailed interrogation.

Earlier Vice-Admiral K N Sushil, Flag Officer Commanding-in- Chief of the Southern Naval Command, said there were indications that the arrested could be pirates, though it could not be confirmed at the moment.

The Somalis were handed over to the Harbour Police in Kochi.

The eight were identified as Abdullahi, 22, Saeed, 25, Mahad, 23, Abdi, 29, Gurey, 25, Endu, 31, Abbas, 35, and Farhan, 21.

They were taken to the Ernakulam General Hospital for a detailed medical check-up. The police, along with other security agencies, will carry out a detailed interrogation.

On the sidelines of a passingout parade at the Southern Naval Command, Vice-Admiral K N Sushil told reporters that the Navy has been carrying out intense patrolling to find more evidence.

“From what we have been observing by looking at the imprints of piracy, earlier they had shifted to the Mauritian and Seychelles coasts, and now they are coming upward. There have been 13 incidents of piracy within 400 miles of Lakshadweep,” he said.

The Vice-Admiral, however, said currently the arrested could not be termed pirates. “Currently, we cannot tell they are pirates.

They are people who have been found abandoned in a boat, and most of them were near starvation, almost near death. And, the next batch of people were also in a similar condition. Their version is that the mother ship sank and they set adrift. Now, investigations will prove what they are, what they were actually doing there for so many days, and how come they survived for more than 20 days,” he said.

However, there are things which need to be corroborated, he said.

“According to their statement, they had an OVM Outboard Motor.

It was not found. Also, one person is missing. They claim he was dead and that they threw him away. Unless we corroborate these things, we cannot say anything,” he said.

Answering a question, the Vice-Admiral said no weapons were recovered from them.

“There were no weapons. It is quite obvious because once they set adrift from the mother ship they will throw away the weapons.

They are trying to survive.” He further said the boats found with them could well be the kind of vessels used by the pirates, he said. “All the indications are there. Not correct for me to presume that they are pirates. But, they had no business of being there.” Asked whether sighting Somali nationals near the Lakshadweep islands was a matter of security concern, the Vice-Admiral said: “What is heartening is that they have been sent adrift. They had no means of carrying out what actions they would have wanted to carry out, if at all they are pirates. So that is one good point. On the active part, the mother ship was not anywhere nearby. Of course, the fact that they were sent adrift and that they were active for almost 10 days without food means that the actual operating mother ship or the control ship is not anywhere close by. It is a heartening point,” he said.

The Navy will send another ship for detailed patrolling and collecting more evidence.

It is learnt that the arrested Somali nationals told the police that they were fishermen from Somalia.

“According to them, they left the Somalian coast in March for fishing. They had diesel for only seven days. However, they got stranded. They said the engine of the boat was handed over to a local police station at Lakshadweep,” police sources said.