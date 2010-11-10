KOCHI: With questions being raised on the propriety of the site proposed for the new cricket stadium planned by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) at Edakochi, a team of environment experts will inspect the controversial site on Wednesday.

Deputed by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests, the panel headed by its Bangalore regional office director S K Susarla, will inspect the 23 acres of land acquired by the KCA at Pambayimoola along the Vembanad Lake.

The principal task is to investigate allegations that the site comes under the ecologically-sensitive Coastal Regulation Zone1 and that the mangrove has been destroyed there to clear the ground for the new stadium estimated to cost `300 crore.

The other members of the expert panel are marine scientist K V Thomas and Environmental Information System coordinator Kamalakshan Kokkal, apart from forest and biodiversity department officials.

Meanwhile, the KCA officials maintained that they had considered all environmental features of the project before acquiring the land. "We had gone ahead with the project only after consultations with the government authorities," Ernakulam District Cricket Association secretary Jayesh George said.

"The Taluk Office, the Kochi Corporation and the District Collectorate had submitted their reports to the state government stating that there was no ground for denying permission for the construction of the stadium," he said.

Jayesh said the KCA had not started any construction activity at the site.

"How can we start work when we are awaiting the permission of land filling from the government," he asks?

"We have not destroyed any mangrove. The plants at the site have been cut by the local people to clear the area of reptiles. The only thing that we have done is put up a fence to stop encroachment," he said.

A few months ago, the Coastal Zone Management Authority had ordered the KCA to stop construction activities at the site following protests from environmental groups, to which the cricket association replied that it had not initiated any activity there.