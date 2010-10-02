In a few years, the banks of the Periyar at Sivarathri Manappuram will have a verdant forest stretching out to a few kilometres. The Social Forestry Ernakulam Division (SFED) of the Forest Department is planting trees near Kuttivanam with permission from the Aluva municipality. The move will coincide with the development of Harithavanam eco-tourism project implemented at Kuttivanam as part of the eco-tourism project by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC). SFED is planning to plant mostly native and eco-friendly trees on the two-acre plot. The Aluva municipality has given the land to carry out this eco-friendly venture at Manappuram.

Trees like ‘thanni’, ‘kanikonna’, ‘njaval’, ‘thambakam’, ‘maavu’, ‘manimaruthu’, ‘badam’, ‘kumbil’ and ‘manjadi’ will be planted here. Spathodia campanulatha or the African flame tree, a flowering tree that grows in tropical climate, will also be planted. The drive will cover the area between Kuttivanam with a wide variety of trees including rain trees, and Kuttivanam with mahagony.

Environmentalist S Sitaraman who is the brain behind the afforestation drive said, “It is good that the authorities are planting native trees. In future, people can come here and learn about them. However, whether this will develop into a forest will depend on the care given to the trees. The saplings must be protected and taken care of. There is also the problem of anti-social elements in the area,” he said.

M K Manomohan, assistant forest conservator, SFED, said, “Besides planting we will ensure that the plants are protected for the next three years. The Social Forestry Department is planning to employ someone to protect the trees during the day as there are lots of cattle grazing in the area,” Manomohan said.

The anti-social activities might soon be a thing of the past here. DTPC Secretary K S Shine said that discussions are on for setting up a police outpost in the area to check anti-social activities. “The work in connection with the Harithavanam project has already begun along the stretch of Kuttivanam, which is already fenced and will be developed as a natural park. A walkway and boating facilities have also been planned. More natural forest in the area is certainly welcome as tourists and children will enjoy coming to such a place. The Kundalakadavu Mazhavil Walkway to be developed as part of eco-tourism project will aid the development of the area,” Shine said.

kochi@expressbuzz.com