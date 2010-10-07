KOCHI: A workshop on 'Effective Teaching' will be held at Sobha Hermitage, Panniyankara, near Wadakkencherry, on November 5.

The aim of the workshop is to enhance student interest in learning as they develop a practical and conceptual understanding.

The event will help teachers implement instruction pedagogy and innovative teaching in their classrooms.

It will be beneficial for teachers at the secondary and senior secondary level at schools and junior colleges. The workshop will have two components of theory and practice.

For details, visit http://www.blogger.com, http://drtpsicon.blogspot.com/

The registration is open till October 31. The details of participant may be sent to drtpsasikumar@gmail.com