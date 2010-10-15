KOCHI: Travelling in the city is a nightmare, says actor Jayasurya. It takes hours to cover potholed stretches and is a waste of time and fuel, he says. Road maintenance and proper connectivity are important aspects of an emerging metro. “Some of us change vehicles in one or two years. But take the case of cab drivers and autorickshaw drivers who are forced to spend a substantial amount for repair work of vehicles just because they are destined to operate in the city. The condition of roads affects all classes of people in one way or other,” says the actor.

Jayasurya says though Kochi is fast developing, the infrastructure facilities remain the same. “If we take the initiative we can easily make our streets more green. In West Asia they have created a lot of greenery in the middle of the desert. We don’t require so much effort. Still we do nothing,” he says.

He feels something should be done to ease traffic congestion in the city. “All major junctions are witnessing traffic congestion. We don’t have proper drainages and a scientific waste disposal system. Even on major roads you will find heaps of garbage. If it rains heavily the city turns into a filthy pond,” he says. Jayasurya says as an ordinary citizen he wonders what the authorities are doing with the funds allotted for road repair and maintenance. He says we are giving two hoots for rules and regulations. “You won’t dare to litter or spit on roads while visiting foreign countries. We have rules here too but nobody cares. People spit and smoke in public places and sometimes violate traffic rules. Rules should be rules and they must be implemented without fail,” he says.

He is also concerned about safety issues. “There is no nightlife in the city. After 9 pm all shops down their shutters and there are few buses and people on the road. We should remember that Kochi is a tourist destination. Being a growing metro Kochi’s nightlife should improve.”

Jayasurya feels it’s the responsibility of the authorities to provide proper facilities and see to it that the visitors face no law and order problems.”

“If tourists land up in unpleasant situations they will never think of coming back. Moreover, it will spoil our image,” he says. He also feels that since Kochi is the commercial capital of the state there should be more development-oriented plans to make the city a real metro. “We need flyovers, shopping malls and good roads. I love my city and I want to see it clean and green. I dream of Kochi as a place where people will love to make a visit time and again,” he says.

kochi@expressbuzz.com