KOCHI: Dubai -based advertising executive Saheera Thangal will be awarded the first Emerging Writer’s Award at the third annual Kovalam Literary Festival to be held in Thiruvananthapuram from October 1-3.

Thangal shot into the limelight with her first collection of poems 'Janeena Ottavara’ published by DC Books in 2007. She followed it up with 'Rabia’ published by Current Books in 2008.

