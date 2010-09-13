KOCHI: The body of one of the two teenagers who drowned in the sea off Kannamali coast was fished out by the police in the wee hours on Sunday.

The police said the body of Amal Jose was fished out from the sea near the spot where the duo drowned on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a team of naval divers continued their search for the body of the other teenager on Sunday. The body of Amal Jose was later handed over to his relatives, the police said.

Amal and Amal Jose of Mundamveli, Thoppumpady, drowned when they went for swimming in the sea on Saturday. The two were part of a group of nine students who were on a visit to one of their classmates' house at Kannamali.