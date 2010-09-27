KOCHI: The notification for the upcoming civic polls in the district will be issued on Monday. The notification will be published in the local bodies concerned and also in the offices of the returning officers. The nomination papers for the polls can be filed from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on all working days from September 27 to October 4. The nominations can be submitted before the returning officer or the assistant returning officer.

The elections will be held to 111 local bodies, including the Kochi Corporation, 11 municipalities, the district panchayat, 14 block panchyats and 84 grama panchayats. A candidate can file up to three sets of nominations. The scrutiny will be held on October 5 and the nominations can be withdrawn up to October 7 ?