KOCHI: Kochi is gearing up to host its seventh one day international and preparations are in full swing to beautify the city. The work of the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor is almost complete and now the authorities are focusing on the nearby areas to make the place appealing to about 55,000 people who are expected to visit the city.

Kochi will soon be transformed from a pothole-ridden city to a city with smooth and clean roads. Bumpy rides are going to be a thing of the past as road repair work is already on.

“As of now, none of the PWD roads in the city has potholes but a few on the outskirts have. That will be repaired soon,” said PWD (Roads) executive engineer P I Jose.

The filling of potholes and road cleaning work will be undertaken on the stadium ring road, which covers a distance of 1 km with a width of 15 metres. This is the entrance road of the stadium and consists of several stores rented out by the GCDA. The waste from these shops is properly disposed of by the Corporation and there is not much littering in the surrounding areas.

The stadium sports a new look with a new roof and the work of the seating area and staircase has been completed. The ODI is coming to the city after a gap of three years and sufficient facilities have to be put in place before the big event. Traffic congestion is expected to be a major hurdle and measures are being taken to regulate that. “Once the potholes on the approach roads to the stadium are filled, there won’t be much traffic congestion,” said a commuter.

