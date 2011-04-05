KOCHI: Furukawa Shinji, 86, a Japanese national of Peace Boat, the ship of a Japanbased international NGO that is touring various countries to promote peace and human rights, died onboard last Friday. Shinji died of pneumonia on board at 10.40 p.m. on Friday, when the ship was on its way to Kochi, said the agents for the ship.

Upon berthing at the port, Shinji's body was shifted to the Ernakulam General Hospital.

His relatives reached Kochi on Monday and the cremation will be held in Kochi after completing police formalities.

The ship which reached Kochi on Saturday morning left on Sunday evening.

Shinji, had no health problems when the ship started sailing from Yokohoma in January.