KOCHI: The Navy Children School (NCS) Kochi, the CBSE-affiliated senior secondary school inside the Naval Base, is celebrating its silver jubilee.

The school, with Narayani Kutty as its principal, has lined up a series of programmes to commemorate the occasion. The programmes include a painting competition to be held on Friday, walkathon, traffic awareness campaign and cleanliness drive on April 26, sporting and co-curricular competitions, fetes and a grand finale titled Jubilee Express on July 8. The painting competition will be a team event where the competitors participate as a family team comprising the students and their parents.

NCS Kochi was founded on July 8, 1986, under the Navy Education Society. The school is intended primarily for the children of personnel under Southern Naval Command.

It has a strength of 2,300 students.

The school has major laboratory facilities along with a science park, maths lab, swimming pool, skating ring, basket court and football field.