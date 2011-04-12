KOCHI: Here is a oneman crusade against social evils. A 76yearold artist in Kochi has put up a unique poster display on various live political issues in view of the Assembly polls.

Jose Mattathil, Njarackal block member of Congress, has a bunch of hoardings on display in front of his house at Vypeen. Though a Congressman, his political satire targets each and everyone in the political arena.

CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's comment on making bombs inside police stations, why ice cream parlour case is being discussed at this point of time, the controversial statement by former Chief Minister E K Nayanar on sex scandals, backdoor appointments to various departments, the `2rice scheme by the State Government, drinking water issues and the tsunami rehabilitation package by the Centre figure in the poster display by Jose Mattathil. "There are a lot of Central Government projects and packages which the state government did not implement on time and finally the funds got lapsed. These issues need attention. That is why these are included in the display," Jose Mattathil said and added that usually the issues mentioned in his poster display are widely discussed in party forums.

The attempt is to bring various controversies and related issues to the fore, he said.

"The caricatures are not part of a political campaign for a specific party or an individual. The posters are designed based on the information collected from newspapers on various live political issues. Of course, the gimmicks by some politicians and parties during the poll season are being given more importance," Mattathil, who has been on this unique poster display for more than 45 years, said.

Mattathil has also donned the role of a supporting actor in a number of Malayalam films, including 'Currency', 'Ividam Swargamanu', 'Kuttisrank' and 'Pramani'.