KOCHI: The premises of the New Thrikkovil Temple in Chendamangalam near Paravoor witnessed a unique market in memory of the barter system which used to prevail in the yesteryears. The market is known as ‘Maatta Chandha’ which means a centre where the commodities are exchanged, instead of paying cash.

In the olden days when the system of paying cash did not exist, people used to hand over their products, utensils and various items to get other products through the barter system. Those under the patronage of the Paliyam Illam have been following the barter system and conducting the Maatta Chandha at the Chendamangalam Paliyam Grounds from time immemorial. The market was later shifted to the Paliyam High School grounds.

But the barter system was put to an end and a new system of purchasing commodities by paying cash came into force.

Meanwhile the Matta Chandha turned popular when several rare locally made products were found to be available in the market.

Thousands of people used to throng the markets to purchase the products. The market was conducted on two days, the penultimate day (cheriya chanda) and previous day (valiya chanda) of Vishu.

Thousands of people from faraway places used to throng the Maatta Chanda in Chendamangalam on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The people gathered to purchase rare products like local utensils made of clay and porcelain, bamboo baskets, wooden spoons, various types of knives, mats, toy utensils, fans made of palm leaves etc. Dry fish, dry prawn, chicken and duck were also available in the market. Fruits, especially various types of local mangoes were other attractive items of the market besides flowers and vegetables. The ‘kanikonna’ flowers, an indispensable part of the Vishu Kani, was a major item in the market.

People thronged to purchase firecrackers from the Matta Chanda to celebrate Vishu.

‘Makudam,’ a rare musical instrument made of coconut shell, animal skin and wooden sticks was a unique item which was available only in the Chendamangalam Maatta Chanda. The Chendamangalam Panchayat has offered many facilities to conduct the Matta Chanda which has found a place in the tourist map. Many foreign and domestic tourists used to come here to study the barter system. The venue of the Matta Chanda was shifted to the New Thrikkovil Temple grounds in Chendamangalam to facilitate the Assembly Election this year. The market came to a close last evening.