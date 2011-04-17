Samavartanam 2011 at Rajagiri

Home Cities Kochi

The Rajagiri College of Social Sciences organised a course completion ceremony named ‘Samavartanam 2011’ last day. Final year students of MBA, MHRM, MSW, MCA, BLi.sc, BSW and PGDAHS were award

The Rajagiri College of Social Sciences organised a course completion ceremony named ‘Samavartanam 2011’ last day. Final year students of MBA, MHRM, MSW, MCA, BLi.sc, BSW and PGDAHS were awarded course completion certificates in the colourful function which happened at the Chavara Auditorium of Rajagiri Valley Campus. Srinivas Acharya, MD, Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance Ltd, was the chief guest for the function. Mary Venus Joseph, dean and administrator of Rajagiri College of Social Sciences welcomed the guests, faculty members, students and parents for the course completion ceremony. Joseph I Injodey, Principal, Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, addressed the gathering.

The gathering condoled the demise of Major Archbishop Cardinal Varkey Vithayathil who passed away on the first of this month. In his inaugural speech, Srinivas Acharya highlighted the importance of quality teaching in the country.

He urged the outgoing students to be moral and humane. “You can be rich if you are work hard, but you cannot be a respected person if you think you want to be one.

It is an ongoing process which happens when someone else, not you yourself, rates your morality and humanity,” he said. The oath taking ceremony was led by Prof Binoy Joseph thereafter. Joseph I Injodey and Dr Mary Venus Joseph presented certificates of excellence and cash prizes to the students who excelled in studies, project and other co-curricular fields.

&nbsp;Different department heads of the Rajagiri College of Social Sciences Sr Licy P J, Dr MD Baby, Dr PX Joseph, Dr Anil Kumar K and Prof Veeva Mathew presented course completion certificates to the students. Prof Rosemary Varghese proposed vote of thanks.

