KOCHI: The Ernakulam rural police on Tuesday decided to constitute a 21-member police special squad to nab the police personnel who went underground after the car in which they were travelling mowed down two children at Mulanthuruthy on March 31.

Ernakulam Rural SP T Vikram said the Special Squad would be led by Muvattupuzha DySP Tomy Sebastian, assisted by four CIs of Piravom, Muvattupuzha, Kalloorkad and Puthencruz and six Sub-Inspectors.

Two children Sreejith, 14, and Amal, 13, succumbed to injuries after the car in which the four policemen of Mulanthuruthy station were travelling hit the bicycle the children were riding.

The police personnel were reportedly returning after attending a send-off party of one of their colleagues.

Though the department higher-ups suspended the police officials as Ajukumar, Vijayan, Sojan and Stanley Xavier no action has been taken so far to arrest them. The incident took an ugly turn after the car driver, who was arrested by the police, filed a petition in the court stating that he was framed in the case.

Rural SP Vikram has also directed the Special Squad to take steps to attach the properties of the accused.

The police had filed a report before the Kolenchery Judicial First Class Magistrate Court stating that the accused were absconding and sought a permission from the court to initiate steps to attach the property of the policemen.