KOCHI: Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) will go in for global tenders to install the Stratosphere Troposphere (ST) radar, the second of its kind in the country, used for new findings on climate change and monsoon variability.

The first instalment of the fund is likely to be released by the Ministry of Science and Technology this financial year.

Though there are two public sector industries in India engaged in the manufacture of ST radar, the Ministry has asked Cusat to go in for global tenders so that private firms from other countries can also participate in the bid.

K Mohan Kumar, project head, Department of Atmospheric Sciences, Cusat, told Express that the frequency test for the radar has been completed.

The frequency will be between 190 and 200 mega hertz and permission is needed from the Government of India to use this frequency. "Several formalities have to be completed to set up the radar, including the security aspects. There should a separate building, uninterrupted power supply, generator and transformers for the smooth functioning of the radar," Mohan Kumar said. The Union Ministry has agreed to sanction Rs 20 crore to install the radar.

However, to complete the project, including warranty, Cusat has sought Rs 25 crore.

After allotting the fund, it will take at least two years to complete the construction of the building and installing the equipment.

Cusat was selected for installing the ST radar considering that Kochi is geographically unique and there are no such radars in the coastal belt which can give all information from the Asia region. The radar will help study the intensity, velocity and orientation of the jet stream and also about cloud formations and vertical wind activity up to 2530 kilometres.

A project implementation committee of the Union Ministry will oversee the development of the subsystem, including integration, installation, validation and other activities of the project.

It will also help study climate change as the stratosphere is an ozone-enriched region.

The radar will help the Indian Navy and airports in the state to provide information on windspeeds which could help the movement of aircraft.