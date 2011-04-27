Workers removing the cushion chairs from the hospitality pavilion at the Kaloor Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium | K Rajesh Kumar

KOCHI: As Kochi gets set for a crucial clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, the Corporation is gearing up for another showdown with the management of Kochi Tuskers Kerala (KTK).

The Corporation, on Tuesday, slammed the team owners over an alleged attempt to mix lowpriced tickets with highpriced ones, with an eye on tax evasion.

"When the tickets for Wednesday's match were brought to the Corporation for getting them sealed, a new bunch of tickets priced at Rs 49 came to our notice.

The tickets, that offer entry to the G3 pavilion, were priced Rs 15,000 for the first two matches of the home team.

The discrepancy was brought to light when the Deputy Mayor, who is also chairman of the Corporation's financial standing committee, along with a team conducted inspection at the stadium on Tuesday," Mayor Tony Chammany said.

The team owners clarified to the Corporation that the new bunch of complimentary tickets was reserved for the official sponsors and was part of the contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The Mayor, however, had a different take.

"There's no mention on the tickets that they are meant for the official sponsors.

Following a consultation with our legal department, we have concluded that this is a violation of Municipal Act and the team owners, in an attempt to evade the 24 percent entertainment tax levied on every complimentary ticket priced at Rs 15,000, have introduced a new category of tickets priced at Rs 49," the Mayor said.

He added that the civic body has asked the Kochi Tuskers Kerala owners to stop the sale of these tickets.