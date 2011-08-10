KOCHI: A discussion on corruption in the country will be organised by the YMCA, Ernakulam, on August 12. The topic of discussion will be ‘Azhimathikalkkethiray Pourasamooham, Sadhyathakal-Parimithigal’.

The event will be held on Friday at 5 pm. It will focus on the effectiveness of the Lok Pal Bill which was presented in the House the other day, in fighting corruption. Pros and cons of the Bill will be discussed.

N K Jayakumar, Vice- Chancellor of National University of Advanced Legal Studies will inaugurate the programme. V P G Marar, P V Surendranath, James Mathew Kadavan, R Rajendran, Joyces George and P R Padmanabhan Nair will give legal opinion about the Bill. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P C Cyriac, former Minister G Sudhakaran, BJP state president V Muralidharan and V D Satheesan, MLA, will also speak on the occasion.