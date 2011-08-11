Sapthathi of Maadambu Kunjikuttan celebrated
KOCHI:Various literary personalities assembled in the Paavakulam Temple auditorium to participate in the Sapthathi Celebrations of writer Maadambu
Kunjikuttan.
Retd. Justice, K Sukumaran, who inaugurated the Sapthathi celebrations, said “ Personalities grow, develop and wither away, but institutions prevail and become an asset to the posterity and Maadambu is an institution that Malayalees could be proud of.”
Poet and Lyricist S Ramesan Nair, who presided over the function, said “ As his name suggests, Maadambu was a king and a personality who made his own marks.” Various organisations honoured the writer by
wrapping ponnada.
Hindu Aiykya Vedi, State General Secretary, Kummanam Rajkashekharan
presented a memento to the writer.
Poet and lyricist Mullanezhi, Musician Jayan, R Gopalakrishnan, Secretary, Kerala Sahitya Academy and Actor Saiju Kurupu were also present on the occasion.