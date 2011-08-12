KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the local bodies and kadavu committees to ensure that only 25 per cent of the available sand is sold to public through auction.

“The remaining sand could be allotted to deserving customers at a reasonable price,” a Division Bench comprising Justice C N Ramachandran Nair and Justice P S Gopinathan said, while disposing of two public interest litigation filed against the illegal trading of river sand from Bharathapuzha allegedly with the help of local bodies in Malappuram and Palakkad districts.

The petitioners alleged that the local authorities were promoting black marketing.

The court observed that Riverbanks and Registration of River Sand Act 2001 does not provide any provision to supply sand on equitable basis though there is a provision for sale of sand at competitive rates through auction.

If the entire sand available is placed for auction, bidders with high financial capacity will acquire it and the deserving people will be at their mercy.

It will not be difficult for the local body to identify the deserving customers.

The court has further directed that for constructing a house sand should be allotted at a reasonable rate.

“Higher price can be fixed for construction of commercial buildings. The Kadavu committees and local bodies can fix the retail price of the sand. People living outside certain panchayats can also submit their applications for allotment of sand as it is not available in every panchayat,” the court said. It further said this arrangement could be continued till the government or a statutory body issues guidelines for the sale of sand.