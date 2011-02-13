KOCHI: When the nuances of the Hindustani rag rageswari poured out of the magical strings of the sarod played by Amaan Khan and Aayaan Khan, music buffs at the JT Pac experienced the richness of their great tradition rooted in rigorous training and boundless creativity.

If it was sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan himself who tranquillised music lovers in Kochi two years ago in the same concert hall, this time, it was the turn of his two talented sons to thrill music enthusiasts. As the seventh generation of a rich lineage of sarod rendition in Hindustani style, the duo proved their creative potential through the two-hour long Hindustani recital. Their stunning synchronisation and the tonal beauty of their sarods left the audience spellbound. When Amaan narrated the beauty of the alaap in a style he developed after mastering the instrument from his father, his younger brother Aayaan performed without losing the mood of the rag. Although Amjad Ali Khan did solo performances in his initial days, his sons found the boundless possibilities of the sarod by performing on the same stage.

After presenting the subtle elements of rageswari, the duo entered the second phase of the recital by presenting a jode and then went into jhal, a unique style of playing an instrument in Hindustani to explore the possibilities of a rag.

Rasheed Musthafa and Fatesh Singh Gangara on the tabla gave the brothers ample support.