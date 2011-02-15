KOCHI: The National Training on ‘Molecular diagnostics and fingerprinting of salmonella and pathogenic vibrios associated with seafood and aquatic environments’ commenced at Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT), Cochin. The Training sponsored by National Agricultural Innovation Project, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi is being organised by the Microbiology, Fermentation and Biotechnology Division of

CIFT.

The programme was inaugurated by Bala Swaminathan, scientist in food microbiology, vice president, IHRC Inc. and former adviser to Centre for Disease Control (CDC), Atlanta, USA, on Monday. In his inaugural address, he highlighted that globally salmonella causes 94 million cases of infectious diseases, of which 80 million cases are estimated to have food-borne origin.

In this context, the rapid detection of salmonella is of utmost importance. T K Srinivasa Gopal, Director, CIFT, presided over the meeting. In his presidential address, Srinivasa Gopal briefed about the research work being carried out at CIFT in rapid detection of pathogenic bacteria, their fingerprinting and application in the areas of disease investigation and food safety.

He suggested that the participants make use of the training programme to develop their core competence in rapid diagnostic methods, since the presence of pathogenic microorganisms is a matter of great concern in this era of globalisation, where there is potential scope for food-borne illness due to import of food items.

K V Lalitha, HOD, MFB, welcomed the gathering. Rakesh Kumar, scientist, MFB Division, and the course director introduced the programme. Toms C Joseph, scientist, MFB, proposed the vote of thanks.

The purpose of the national training is to provide theoretical and hands-on training in molecular diagnostics and fingerprinting of bacteria of public health significance such as salmonella and pathogenic vibrios in seafood and aquatic environments.

The programme will focus mainly on the conventional and molecular rapid diagnostic methods for seafood-borne pathogens, identification of pandemic strains, serotyping, real-time PCR assay, pulsed field gel electrophoresis analysis, ERIC-PCR for fingerprinting and characterisation of virulence genes. The hands-on training programme is designed to benefit young scientist and teachers working in the field of microbiology and biotechnology in ICAR institutes, universities and other colleges in the country.

Seventeen participants from Central Institutes, state agricultural universities and colleges across the country are participating in this two-week training programme which will conclude on February 27.