KOCHI: With both the TECOM and the state government continuing with the usual gimmick of setting deadlines for each other to 'fulfil their promise', yet another director board meeting of Smart City, Kochi, was held here on Friday.

While TECOM CEO Fareed Abdul Rahman said they would wait only for two more months to solve the impasse, Fisheries Minister S Sarma, who is also the chairman of the project, expressed hopes of solving the deadlock within a fortnight. Asked whether TECOM had held any talks with Norka vicechairman MA Yousuf Ali, whom the state government had introduced as mediator, Fareed said he did not meet Ali owing to hectic schedule.

Meanwhile, Fareed made it clear that Yousuf Ali is not a mediator but the state government's representative. "A mediator should be a person acceptable to both sides. Yousuf Ali was appointed without consulting us. If the state government does not agree to grant freehold land rights by February 28, we will be forced to move court," Fareed said.

But Yousuf Ali has said that he has held discussions with the TECOM chairman to sort out the problems related to Smart City, Kochi.

S Sarma said the report by Yousuf Ali, who had been deployed for negotiations, was expected within a fortnight.

Yousuf Ali had been asked to make it clear that the state government is not ready to give the rights to TECOM to sell the land.

At the same time, Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that a solution to the issue is expected within a week.