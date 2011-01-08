Bisht is FOC of Eastern Fleet

KOCHI: Rear-Admiral HCS Bisht has been appointed Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Fleet.

Bisht, who is at present the Flag Officer, Sea Training, at the Headquarters, Southern Naval Command, is expected to assume command of the fleet by the end of this month.

Commissioned into the Indian Navy in July 1979, Bisht was the Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command, from November 2008 to August 2009.

His afloat tenures include commands of Stealth frigate Tabar, missile corvette Kora and Fleet Gunnery Officer Eastern Fleet.