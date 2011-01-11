365 days to get healthy

KOCHI: The new year is always the best time for new beginnings, to start working towards a healthier lifestyle, a healthier you. Some of the health and fitness experts in the city give tips on how to cut down the calories and lead a healthy lifestyle this year.

The mantra these days seems to be not just fitness and diet but a balanced combination of both. Says Girija B Nair who runs Prajapathi Yoga Centre at Girinagar: “The first step is to cut down on junk food altogether. No amount of exercise will help unless and until a proper diet is followed.” But starving yourself definitely does not help, she points out. Proper breakfast is one of the primary essentials to keep you up and going the whole day. A vegetarian diet is ideal but since this might seem unthinkable to many, adding leafy vegetables to the diet is the next best thing, she says. “A common misconception is exotic and expensive vegetables like spinach is the healthiest. Nothing could be further from the truth. Locally available vegetables and seasonal fruits are the best for your body.” And yes, the magic food, according to her, is our own ‘cheera’ and drumstick leaves. However, vegetables taken raw is no longer considered healthy, with the amount of pesticides being used today. “No vegetable should be consumed before it is washed thoroughly and cooked properly.” A no-no for health is a late supper, in her opinion. “Give the food time to digest before you go to sleep.”

At the same time, the role of the correct yogic exercises or workout on a daily basis can never be underrated. “Prevention is always better than cure, which is probably why a good percentage of my yoga students are below 20. Lack of proper exercise is one of the main causes of gynec problems and back pain in women today, often as young as 15 and 20.”

Dr Merin Davis, physiotherapist and assistant manager at Biorhythm, Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road, shares the same opinion. She has a few warnings for regular boozers who want to be musclemen. “Alcohol eats away muscle mass and so those who drink will find it difficult to build muscle.” The lifestyle diseases occurring at early ages are because of sedentary lifestyles and lack of enough exercise. Her thumb rule for cutting down on calories is to break food into portions. For example, if you are eating biryani, instead of downing it all in one go, break it into four equal portions and eat only one portion at a time; just enough to satisfy your hunger. Otherwise, you will again feel hungry after a while and binge again.

Dr Merin also has a piece of advice for those who sit long in front of computers. “Sitting motionless for long periods can lead to work strain injury. People in such professions should do stretching exercises every half hour and also make sure that the chair and keyboard are maintained at the correct level.”

Diet and workouts should be decided depending on the priorities of the person and the age. Those who want to feel fresh can think of a six-day workout whereas just three-five days a week is enough for weight losers and muscle builders.

“In fact, those who have reached a certain level of fitness need to work out just once a week to maintain it.”

All are unanimous in saying that the success of health regimen will depend on how long you stick to it! Come the New Year and all yoga and health clubs throng with those high on resolve but low on keeping them. The trouble is that most of such aspirants put in too much energy in the first few days, only to burn out soon, say the experts. The key is to set realistic goals and stick to them like death, they say. So now that you know the facts, what are you waiting for?

