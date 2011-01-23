KOCHI: Professor Sir Anthony James Leggett from University of Illinois, Urbana, the USA, who won the 2003 Nobel Prize in Physics, will be in the city to participate in a lecture series.

Professor Leggett's lecture series, jointly organised by Cusat and the Kerala State Higher Education Council, starts on January 24.

The opening function at 10 30 a.m. at C V Raman Auditorium at the International School of Photonics, Cusat, will be presided over by Cusat Vice-Chancellor Ramachandran Thekkedath.

Leggett has been a Professor of Physics at the University of Illinois at UrbanaChampaign since 1983. Leggett is widely recognised as a world leader in the field of low-temperature physics, and his pioneering work on superfluidity was recognised by the 2003 Nobel Prize in Physics (with V L Ginzburg and A A Abrikosov).