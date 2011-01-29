KOCHI: The Kerala CBSE School Management Association will hold a protest convention at Kaloor International Stadium from 3 to 5 pm on Saturday.

The protest is against the move by the state government to impose restrictions on CBSE and ICSE schools, making re-registration mandatory following the Right to Information Bill, said T P M Ibrahim Khan, chairman of the Association. Addressing a press conference, he said that CBSE and ICSE schools are not against the bill but it shouldn’t hinder the proper functioning of the schools.

The state has about 1000 CBSE and ICSE schools and the new bill now requires re-registration of all schools. “If any school doesn’t have the requirements mentioned, they will be heavily fined,” Khan said. Even the schools that have been functioning for the past 20 years have to go through this process, which will affect the future of about 15 lakh students studying in CBSE and ICSE schools. “There are around 400 CBSE schools waiting for a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the state to start functioning.

They all have good infrastructure facilities and the schools have now moved the court,” he said.About 5,000 representatives from different schools in Kerala are expected to take part in the conference. Ministers, representatives of educational institutions, MPs and MLAs will participate.

A memorandum with the demands of the schools will be handed over to the authorities at the function.