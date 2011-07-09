TRIPUNITHURA: The attempt by two sixth standard students to run away from their homes on Friday was foiled with the timely intervention of their parents and relatives.

The girls, in protest against a minor family issue, decided to leave their homes for good after taking some gold ornaments and Rs 10 with them to meet their ‘travel demands’.

The trip was planned by the girls a week ago.

The incident occurred on Friday morning after one of the girls, on the pretext of going to school, went to her friend’s house, from where they set out on a journey.

They boarded a bus to Tripunithura. On reaching Tripunithura, the girls decided to spend some time there. However, one of the girls started to panic after realising that the amount would not be sufficient for the trip. She contacted her parents and said that they were abducted by some ‘unidentified persons.’ The relatives immediately contacted the Udayamperoor police, who in turn traced the children. On questioning, the girls confessed that the abduction story was a fabricated one. The children were later handed over to the relatives.