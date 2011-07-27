KOCHI: The City Shadow Police on Tuesday arrested two migrant labourers who were involved in the sale of ganja.

They were identified as Litton alias Babu, 19, a native of Kolkata, and Jiyar, 26, hailing from Assam. Both were carrying nearly 1.5 kg of ganja with them at the time of arrest.

The police said that they were selling ganja at a price of Rs 200 a packet. The arrested were selling the contraband to students and migrant labourers. The two were arrested following a tip-off received by City Police Commissioner M R Ajithkumar about operation of the inter-state ganja racket.

The police said that since the price of ganja produced in Idukki had gone up, the peddlers are concentrating on bringing it from other states.

The price of Idukki ganja is Rs 20,000 per kilogram. But the price in Bengal is comparatively lower and the peddlers bring ganja from there in small packets. It will be compressed into small packets through mechanical processing and is priced at Rs 10,000 per kg.