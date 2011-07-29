Airmen Technical Trades

KOCHI: The Indian Air Force has invited applications for the post of Airmen in group-X technical trades. The selection test will be held in November.

Applicants should have passed Plus-II and got a minimum of 50 per cent marks in Mathematics and Physics or should have passed a three-year diploma course in engineering with a minimum of 50 per cent marks from a government recognised polytechnic. They should have been born between January 1991 and 28 February 1995.

Airmen Non-Technical Group

Kochi:The Indian Airforce is conducting an exclusive airmen recruitment test for non-technical Group ‘Y’ trades with the

exception of Auto-Tech, Ground Training Instructor and Indian Airforce

( Police) at the SDV Centenary Auditorium, Alappuzha, from August 19 to 26.

The test will be conducted for those who reside in Mahe, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Kasargod, Malappuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, Wayanad and Lakshadweep. Only those candidates who report by 10 a.m. will be permitted to appear for the recruitment test.

Those who pass the test will have to stay back at Alappuzha on their own for undergoing subsequent procedures the next

day.