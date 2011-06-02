KOCHI: A 70yearold woman was found dead inside her apartment at Chembumukku within the Thrikakara police station limits on Wednesday morning.

The police said that the deceased was Rosella Fernandez, a retired Railway official. The woman was staying alone in the apartment for the past two years while her two sons were reportedly staying in another apartment. Foul smell emanating from the apartment was noticed by one of the woman's relatives, who visited the place on Wednesday morning, police said.

The relative immediately alerted the nearby residents and broke open the door. The body, which was in a decomposed state, was found lying on the cot in the bedroom.

The police said that the old woman was suffering from various ailments and it could be the reason for her death. The body was shifted for postmortem examination and later handed over to her relatives.