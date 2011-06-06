KOCHI: The city police team, which is in Bangalore to trace the accused in the Apple A Day Properties scam, has questioned several people who have connections with the accused.

Police officials said the team was camping in Bangalore to get the details of Saju Kadavilan, the managing director of Apple A Day, who had gone underground along with company director Rajeev Cheruvara after the police registered cases against the duo for siphoning off Rs 150 crore from the public in the name of 11 real estate projects.

"The probe has revealed that the accused have invested money in various other sectors. We will seek the support of the intelligence wing of the Revenue Department to unearth the details of the investments," police sources said.

Meanwhile, the arrest of the accused is likely to take place only after the Kerala High Court decides on their anticipatory bails, police sources said.

"Some highly influential people in the government and the police are helping the accused".

"Some sources are alerting the accused about the movements of the police. We have been tracking the call details of certain police personnel," a senior police official said.