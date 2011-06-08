KOCHI: The Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL) observed World Environment Day by planting more than 40 tree saplings on the campus.

The scientists, officers and staff members led by S Ananthanarayanan, Director, NPOL, planted rare trees and aromatic and medicinal garden plants such as ‘kuntirikkam’, ‘ankolam’, ‘karingali’, ‘pathiri’, ‘rudraksham’, kadukka, ‘pasupashi’ and ‘marotti’.

The regular planting of trees on the campus is not only to support the environment but also to protect India’s vast biodiversity. To create awareness on the rich diversity, name plates on which both the botanical and common names have been written were fixed on several trees .