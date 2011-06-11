KOCHI: The Kalamassery police on Friday rescued four children from a construction site in the city where they were employed as labourers.

Police said that the children were used as labourers at the construction site of Lulu at Edappally. The police team conducted rescue operations at the site based on an information.

The children were later subjected to medical test and shifted to rehabilitation centres.

Police are on the look out for the labour contractor who supplied the children.

A case under Juvenile Justice Act was registered against the contractor, police added.