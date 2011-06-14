KOCHI: Amidst controversies regarding the admissions to post-graduate courses in the self-financing colleges, the Fees Regulatory Committee headed by Justice P A Mohammed will hold its sitting to fix the fees for the PG courses in the medical stream on Saturday. With many of the managements sending proposals to the committee demanding a steep hike in fee, it is sure that the decision will kick-start a fresh row. While the fees for PG courses are being fixed for the first time, most of the colleges demand fees ranging from `18 lakh to `38 lakh for various specialisations. But the committee may cut down the demanded fees at least by half. According to the committee, most of these colleges are charging exorbitant fees citing that they have to take huge bank loans for arranging the infrastructure.But, PG courses were sanctioned to those colleges which already have graduate courses and are full fledged. So, this argument holds no ground. The high fees are being demanded for PG courses in the general medicine and paediatrics branches. There are reports that the managements also seek a handsome amount as donation. Though the Justice Mohammed committee had earlier fixed the fees for graduate courses, the managements moved the High Court and got the order by the committee cancelled. Then, the committee submitted a revision petition. The main contention of the committee is that the fees were fixed by them after conducting proper studies. But the order to cancel the rate fixed by the committee and allow the high rate proposed by the managements had been made without conducting any study.