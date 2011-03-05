KOCHI: Apathy on the part of the Railways is posing a threat of epidemic outbreak in the nearby areas of Ernakulam Junction railway station. After the tracks are cleaned, the filthy water flows to the Karshaka Road.

Since many of the long distance buses halt on Karshaka road, a large number of people use the road. The waste water from the railway station with contents of even human excreta flows to the road, as the drainage canal from the station abruptly ends on the Karshaka Road.

Earlier, there was an eight-foot-wide and five-foot-high drainage canal into which the waste water ran. Later, when the construction of the sixth platform was started, the railway authorities levelled it. Though there were protests by the locals against the attitude of the authorities, none of the parties concerned with the issue took any steps in solving it.

“If a drainage canal is constructed to connect the existing drainage canal of the Railways and the Perandoor Canal, the issue can be solved. But the Railways hardly took any effort to construct the drainage,” said Viju Choolackal of Karithala Powra Samithy.

The Railways which constructed the sixth platform after levelling the drainage canal failed in completing the work of the platform as well. The construction of the platform is progressing at a snail’s pace even after many years of commencing.

There is a demand that the platform should be constructed in such a way as to accommodate Express trains. But the authorities are constructing the platform to accommodate only 18-bogie trains, which are usually the passenger trains.