KOCHI: The fate of over $ 400 million greenfield international airport project at Aranmula will be decided in the next few days as the files pertaining to the project are waiting for the final clearance before the Defence Ministry, which had earlier raised serious concern about the project.

The Defence Ministry has been objecting to the proposed airport project as the air space of the proposed airport was transgressing the air space of the INS Garuda in Kochi. KGS Aranmula International Airport Limited spokesperson Senny Varghese said though the project got the required clearance from the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation and other agencies concerned, they need to get a clearance from the Defence Ministry to kick-start the construction activities.

"We have received a letter dated January 24, 2011, from the Directorate of Naval Air Staff asking us to furnish the documents pertaining to clearance received from Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the airport,” he said.

Varghese said that they had furnished the required documents before the Union Defence Ministry and was awaiting a favourable reply in the next couple of days. “The Civil Aviation Ministry has written a letter (AAI/ATM/OPF/30-M/2011) to the Defence Ministry on February 24, submitting its clearance given to the project,” he said.

He added that the developers had made the required changes to the design of the airport based on the objections raised by the Defence Ministry. “The Defence Ministry has objected to the earlier runway design according to which the flights are supposed to land from west side. Now, we have changed the design to make the flights land from east,” he said.

The Directorate of Naval Air Staff has been raising its concern over the proposed airport project as the airport was in an aerial distance of less than 100 km of the INS Garuda.