KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation-owned libraries will soon get a facelift. The civic body has decided to take steps to conserve and renovate all the five libraries that come under it. The Corporation currently owns five libraries — the K J Herschel Memorial Library at Fort Kochi, L G Pai Memorial Library at Amaravathi, M K Raghavan Memorial Library at Chullikkal, Vyttila Library, and Palluruthy Library and Reading Room. A majority of these are not functioning properly and do not even have librarians.

“The Corporation will soon take steps to modernise all the five libraries owned by it. A regional committee under the respective councillors will be formed to look after the affairs of each library and librarians will be appointed,” said a top Corporation official.

He said that a meeting of the officials concerned will be convened soon after the elections for the purpose.

“The premises of many of these libraries are untidy. The racks of some of these libraries too are in a bad condition. The renovation work as well as the binding of torn books will solve these issues,” the official said.

Apart from the renovation work, the Corporation plans to open a new library attached to the P J Antony Cultural Centre at Vaduthala. The provision for this has already been included in this year’s annual budget.

The Corporation has also decided to provide funds under the People’s Planning Programme for the purchase of new books to all the libraries in the city that function under the Grandhasala Sangham.

Thirty-one libraries including the Ernakulam public library, C-Hed library and the Corporation-owned libraries will get new books under the scheme.

The list of new books that need to be purchased will be decided after consulting

cultural and literary luminaries. “The zonal superintendents of the Corporation have already been assigned for the purpose,” said the official.

Recently, the Kochi Corporation Council had also approved the plan to purchase new books.