KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation Council meeting on Monday witnessed high drama as a group of ruling front councillors challenged the steering committee’s decision to allow a 50 percent tax exemption to the IPL team Kochi Tuskers Kerala.

The decision was included as the main agenda of the council meeting. But, when the item was presented in the council, it was N Venugopal, the I-group representative, who came up with strong protest against the tax exemption. He was strongly supported by the other members of the faction, including Leno Jacob, K R Premkumar, Thampi Subrahmaniam and Shyla Thadeous.

This was not the first time that Venugopal, who was a strong contender for the Mayor’s post and lost the race in the last minute as the Congress selected Tony Chammany for the post, took a stance different from that of the ruling party’s. Since he lost the race to the Mayor’s post, Venugopal had not hesitated to challenge the council’s decision whenever he got a chance.

The decision to give tax exemption to IPL matches was taken by a steering committee meeting held last month and the item was included in the supplementary agenda in the last council. However, Venugopal had opposed it last time by claiming that an item included in the supplementary agenda cannot be approved without the consent of all the members.

The item was included in the main agenda on Monday. Venugopal expressed his opposition on Monday and said that IPL was a a gamble and the Corporation should not give tax exemption to such an extravaganza.

“The civic body is already facing huge financial crisis and tax exemption at this stage will further deepen the crisis,” he said.

But sources close to the A group in the Congress said that Venugopal, who is nursing a political grouse against Tony Chammany, is exploiting the situation.

However, amidst protests from Venugopal and company, the decision to give tax exemption to Kochi Tuskers team was approved by the Corporation council.

In his reply, Mayor Tony Chammany made it clear that he did not have any personal interest in the tax exemption issue. “It was only after considering public interest that the steering committee decided to give tax exemption. We do not want the team to shift its home matches to other cities and thereby deny cricket lovers a chance to watch their team in action,” the Mayor said.

The Opposition also supported the decision to give tax exemption. However, Opposition councillors, including Opposition Leader K J Jacob, M P Maheshkumar and N A Shafeek said the council should request the Kochi IPL franchisee to give concession in ticket rates to students to watch the home matches.