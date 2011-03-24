KOCHI: Cochin Shipyard Chairman Commodore K Subramaniam inaugurated ‘Prathyasha National Exhibition 2011’ for the talented but differently abled. Organised by the Prathyasha Foundation, it was held in the city Town hall on Wednesday. The three-day exhibition will provide a platform for exploring the abilities of specially abled people, the organisers said. Various stalls exhibiting paintings, handicrafts, industrial products, scientific inventions, medical equipment for the differently abled, books, music albums, liquid soap, pickles, dry snacks and many more have been arranged as part of the exhibition. Another attractive part of the exhibition is the portraits of filmstars by the artist brother duo - Jayaraman and Jayashankar.

Chinmaya Mission Aacharya Sathyananda Saraswathi, after lighting the lamp at the inaugural function said that there is a need to overcome the mental disability than the physical one.

Mujeeb Rahman, State Disabled Corporation Chairman, Uzhavoor Vijay, Fr Peter Ambalathingal, Abdul Zalam Kamil Sakhafi, Rajan Kaippallil and K K Peethambaran also attended the inaugural function.