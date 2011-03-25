KOCHI: Malabar United walloped Shine Soldiers 9-0 in a Pool ‘A’ match in the 3rd Wayna Cochin Premier League at the Maharaja’s College Stadium here on Friday.

After Sharath Lal opened the scoring on 19 minutes, Michael (33, 55), Usman (39, 43), Francis (45, 75) and scored a brace each to swell the lead. Wahib (83) and Fabeer (injury time) completed the scoreline.

Earlier, Josco beat Cochin Port Trust 2-0, with Nigerian Boumbia Mamodou (32, 53) netting both goals.

Having completed their engagements in the group, Malabar have 11 points from five matches while Josco are close behind with 10 points from four games.

In the final group game on Sunday, Josco will take on Shine Soldiers.